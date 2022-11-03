Trending
Drake, 21 Savage unveil 'Her Loss' album cover

By Annie Martin
Drake (pictured) and 21 Savage shared the cover art for "Her Loss" after delaying the album's release. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/253b854d9129e3d99999018d92d7a55d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Drake and 21 Savage have unveiled the cover of their new album.

Drake, 36, and 21 Savage, 30, shared the cover art for Her Loss on Thursday after delaying the album's release.

The cover features a portrait of model Qui Yasuka, aka Suki Baby. The photo was taken by Paris Aden.

"Thank u @princeofkeyss for getting me this camera way back in the day. Came in handy. Thank you @qui.yasuka for being so cool. I love u guys forever. Owls out #HerLoss #OVO," Aden wrote on Instagram.

Drake and 21 Savage announced Her Loss in their "Jimmy Cooks" music video, released in October, and originally planned to release the album Oct. 28.

The pair delayed the release to Friday, Nov. 4., after OVO producer Noah "40" Shebib tested positive for COVID-19 during the mixing and mastering of the album.

Drake and 21 Savage previously collaborated on "Knife Talk," "Mr. Right Now" and other songs.

Her Loss follows the release of Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, in June.

