Recording Academy to announce Grammy nominees live on Nov. 15

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 65th annual Grammy Awards nominations will be announced live from the Grammy Museum during Latin Grammy Week on Nov. 15 at noon EST.
The announcements will stream on the Recording Academy's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube accounts, as well as on live.Grammy.com, and will air two days before Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini host the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards ceremony. Bad Bunny leads this year's Latin Grammy nominations with 10 nods in total. Viewers can catch the ceremony Nov. 17 on Univision.