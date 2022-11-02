Trending
Music
Nov. 2, 2022 / 1:41 PM

Recording Academy to announce Grammy nominees live on Nov. 15

By Patrick Hilsman
Jon Batiste, seen here at the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 8, 2022, was a big winner ay the 2022 Grammys. The Recording Academy will announce the 2023 nominees on Nov. 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cb657a049d7b089e80fa2465624be701/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 65th annual Grammy Awards nominations will be announced live from the Grammy Museum during Latin Grammy Week on Nov. 15 at noon EST.

The announcements will stream on the Recording Academy's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube accounts, as well as on live.Grammy.com, and will air two days before Luis Fonsi, Thalia, Anitta and Laura Pausini host the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards ceremony. Bad Bunny leads this year's Latin Grammy nominations with 10 nods in total. Viewers can catch the ceremony Nov. 17 on Univision.

This year's Grammy Awards include five new categories, songwriter of the year, non-classical, best alternative performance, best Americana performance, best spoken word poetry album and best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

A new special category for best song for social change has also added to celebrate a "song which addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy," the Recording Academy said.

The Grammy Awards Ceremony will be held on Feb. 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST and stream on Paramount Plus.

