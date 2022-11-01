Taylor Swift to launch 'Eras' tour in March 2023

1/5

Taylor Swift will perform across the United States on a new stadium tour in 2023. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023. The 32-year-old singer announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a new U.S. tour, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Swift said the tour will take fans on "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

Special guests include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and Gracie Adams.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz., and ends Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. Swift plans to announce international dates in the future.

"I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," she captioned the post.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Capital One card holders to begin Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Swift released the album Midnights and a music video for "Anti-Hero" in October.

She followed up with a music video for "Bejeweled" last week.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo