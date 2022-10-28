Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 28, 2022 / 1:27 PM

BTS member Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jin released a single and music video for "The Astronaut," a new song co-written with Coldplay. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/095be0f15eaa0694f893f2e347450faa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jin released a single and music video for "The Astronaut," a new song co-written with Coldplay. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is making his solo debut.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the solo song "The Astronaut" on Friday.

Advertisement

"The Astronaut" video shows Jin play an alien who has crash landed on Earth. The character comes to love the planet and its people and decides to call it home.

The new song is written by Jin and Coldplay and expresses Jin's love for BTS' fan base, known as ARMY.

"'The Astronaut' is a pop rock genre song with an impressive acoustic guitar sound. As much as I put my affection for ARMYs into the lyrics, I hope you enjoy it while you're listening," he said in a video for Spotify.

Advertisement

News broke earlier this month that BTS will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers. Jin, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to enlist.

BTS also consists of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

Read More

Photos: BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances BTS to take hiatus as members fulfill military service Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4

Latest Headlines

Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023
Music // 1 hour ago
Shania Twain announces 'Queen of Me' album, tour for 2023
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Country music star Shania Twain will release the album "Queen of Me" and launch a new tour in 2023.
SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- SZA released a single and music video for her song "Shirt" starring "Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield.
Chloe Bailey releases 'For the Night' featuring Latto
Music // 2 hours ago
Chloe Bailey releases 'For the Night' featuring Latto
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey released "For the Night," featuring Latto, a new song she wrote about her former love interest Gunna.
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara performed "I Can't Grow Up," a song from their album "Crybaby," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Music // 4 hours ago
Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first single in six years, for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Music // 6 hours ago
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse have been announced as performers for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 ceremony.
Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure will release a video for "VolKno," a song by members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto.
CMA Awards: Alan Jackson to receive lifetime achievement award
Music // 1 day ago
CMA Awards: Alan Jackson to receive lifetime achievement award
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Alan Jackson will be honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards.
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Audible announced the eight artists who are participating in their "Origins" series, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Camilo, Koffee and more.
BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a teaser video for his solo single "The Astronaut."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen confirm divorce: 'We have grown apart'
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill bring partners to 'Enola Holmes 2' premiere
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement