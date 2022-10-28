BTS member Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'

1/5

Jin released a single and music video for "The Astronaut," a new song co-written with Coldplay. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is making his solo debut. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the solo song "The Astronaut" on Friday. Advertisement

"The Astronaut" video shows Jin play an alien who has crash landed on Earth. The character comes to love the planet and its people and decides to call it home.

The new song is written by Jin and Coldplay and expresses Jin's love for BTS' fan base, known as ARMY.

"'The Astronaut' is a pop rock genre song with an impressive acoustic guitar sound. As much as I put my affection for ARMYs into the lyrics, I hope you enjoy it while you're listening," he said in a video for Spotify.

Advertisement

News broke earlier this month that BTS will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers. Jin, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to enlist.

BTS also consists of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.