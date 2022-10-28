Trending
Tegan and Sara perform 'I Can't Grow Up' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Tegan and Sara performed "I Can't Grow Up," a song from their album "Crybaby," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/281dfe00300e354c2bd3f6ab5eb6db13/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The music duo, consisting of twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin, performed their song "I Can't Grow Up" during Thursday's late-night show on NBC.

In "I Can't Grow Up," Tegan and Sara sing about "feeling insane" in a relationship with someone who's playing games.

"How do I know when it's time to let go? / Take my heart / I can't grow up / How do I love when it's time to let go? / Take my heart / I can't grow up," they sing.

"I Can't Grow Up" appears on their album Crybaby, released last week. The pair released the "I Can't Grow Up" music video in September.

Crybaby also features the singles "Yellow," "Faded Like a Feeling," "Smoking Weed Alone" and eight other songs.

Tegan and Sara are promoting the album with the Crybaby tour, which kicked off Wednesday in Philadelphia and ends Nov. 20 in Vancouver.

In addition to their music, Tegan and Sara executive produced the new series High School, based on their 2019 memoir. The coming-of-age comedy premiered on Amazon Freevee this month.

