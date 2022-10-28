Trending
Oct. 28, 2022 / 11:56 AM

SZA recruits LaKeith Stanfield for 'Shirt' music video

By Annie Martin
SZA released a single and music video for her song "Shirt" starring "Atlanta" actor LaKeith Stanfield. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f26bd4c6920e25c6f6787eaa1915621d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- SZA is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "Shirt" on Friday.

The "Shirt" video features SZA and Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield. The pair play partners in crime who go on a killing spree.

The video is directed by Dave Meyers.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH TO MY ENTIRE TEAM!! I love you! Thank you @davemeyers for being the BEST EVER! Thank you @lakeithstanfield3 for making me look like a actor and for showing up yet AGAIN. Your incredible. Thank you @rodneyjerkins for being so JERSEY love you," SZA wrote on Instagram.

"Shirt" is expected to appear on SZA's forthcoming second studio album, her follow-up to her 2017 debut, Ctrl.

SZA confirmed in a recent interview with Complex that she has completed the album and said she worked with music producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins on "Shirt."

"That was always my dream to work with him based on his work with Brandy and Amerie," she said. "We did like seven records in one day."

Stanfield plays Darius on Atlanta, which returned for a fourth and final season on FX in September. The actor will also star in the upcoming Disney film Haunted Mansion.

