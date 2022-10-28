Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'

1/6

Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first single in six years, for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Rihanna is back with new music. The 34-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer released the song "Lift Me Up" on Friday. Advertisement

"Lift Me Up" is Rihanna's first solo single in six years. She recorded the song for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In "Lift Me Up," Rihanna asks for support from a loved one.

"Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound," she sings.

The song is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first Black Panther film. Rihanna co-wrote the song with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his director for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems said in a statement. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters Nov. 11. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

In September, the singer was announced to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, which will take place in February.