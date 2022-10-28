Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 28, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Rihanna returns with new song 'Lift Me Up'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first single in six years, for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b857c43572819b4c23041206e1ebdffe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," her first single in six years, for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Rihanna is back with new music.

The 34-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer released the song "Lift Me Up" on Friday.

Advertisement

"Lift Me Up" is Rihanna's first solo single in six years. She recorded the song for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In "Lift Me Up," Rihanna asks for support from a loved one.

"Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound," she sings.

The song is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, in the first Black Panther film. Rihanna co-wrote the song with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his director for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," Tems said in a statement. "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters Nov. 11. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Advertisement

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

In September, the singer was announced to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, which will take place in February.

Read More

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer mourns T'Challa, introduces new hero Letitia Wright drew inspiration from Chadwick Boseman after 'Black Panther 2' injury Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Music // 1 hour ago
Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta to perform at the MTV EMAs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse have been announced as performers for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 ceremony.
Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4
Music // 19 hours ago
Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure will release a video for "VolKno," a song by members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto.
CMA Awards: Alan Jackson to receive lifetime achievement award
Music // 20 hours ago
CMA Awards: Alan Jackson to receive lifetime achievement award
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Alan Jackson will be honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards.
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Audible announced the eight artists who are participating in their "Origins" series, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Camilo, Koffee and more.
BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a teaser video for his solo single "The Astronaut."
Adele floats on in 'I Drink Wine' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Adele floats on in 'I Drink Wine' music video
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Adele released a music video for "I Drink Wine," a song from her album "30."
Rihanna to release new song 'Lift Me Up' on Friday
Music // 1 day ago
Rihanna to release new song 'Lift Me Up' on Friday
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Rihanna will release "Lift Me Up," a song for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Friday.
Zedd, Maren Morris perform 'Make You Say' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 days ago
Zedd, Maren Morris perform 'Make You Say' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Zedd and Maren Morris performed their single "Make You Say" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a video for "1, 2, 3 Eoi!," a song from their EP "Mic On."
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi will host the MTV EMAs in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Blake Shelton supports Gwen Stefani at Matrix Awards
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'
Nicole Kidman wishes Keith Urban a happy 55th birthday: '4ever'
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement