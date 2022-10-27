Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4

#TREASURE 'VolKno' M/V CONCEPT POSTER #1 'VolKno' M/V RELEASE ✅2022.11.04 0AM#트레저 #2ndMINIALBUM #THESECONDSTEP_CHAPTERTWO #VolKno #MV #CONCEPT_POSTER #20221104_0AM #YG pic.twitter.com/SI3uKBHRhU— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) October 27, 2022
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new music video.
The K-pop group shared a concept poster and release date for its video for the song "VolKno" on Thursday.
"VolKno" is performed by Treasure members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto. The poster shows the singers standing in an open field.
Treasure will release the "VolKno" video Nov. 4 at midnight KDT, or Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. EDT.
The group previously teased the video with a poster of a burning car.
"VolKno" appears on Treasure's EP The Second Step: Chapter Two, released Oct. 4. The mini album also features the songs "Hello," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In."
Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group made its debut in 2020.