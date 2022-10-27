Treasure to release 'VolKno' music video Nov. 4

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a concept poster and release date for its video for the song "VolKno" on Thursday.

"VolKno" is performed by Treasure members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto. The poster shows the singers standing in an open field.

Treasure will release the "VolKno" video Nov. 4 at midnight KDT, or Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The group previously teased the video with a poster of a burning car.

"VolKno" appears on Treasure's EP The Second Step: Chapter Two, released Oct. 4. The mini album also features the songs "Hello," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In."

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group made its debut in 2020.