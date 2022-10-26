BTS member Jin surveys spaceship in 'The Astronaut' teaser

1/5

Jin released a teaser video for his solo single "The Astronaut." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is teasing his solo debut. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a teaser for his debut solo single, "The Astronaut," on Wednesday. Advertisement

The video opens with Jin staring off into the distance in a barren landscape. The camera angle then switches to show the singer looking at a crashed spaceship.

Jin previously released an animated logo trailer for the song that shows an astronaut floating in space above Earth.

The singer will officially release "The Astronaut" single and music video Friday, followed by a lyric video Oct. 30.

News broke earlier this month that BTS will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers. Jin, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to enlist.

BTS also consist of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.