Rihanna to release new song 'Lift Me Up' on Friday

1/5

Rihanna will release "Lift Me Up," a song for the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," on Friday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Rihanna will return with new music this week. The 34-year-old singer, actress and fashion designer will release the song "Lift Me Up" for the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday. Advertisement

Rihanna shared a snippet from the song Wednesday on Twitter.

"lift me up 10.28.22," she captioned the post.

The Marvel official Twitter account had teased the news Tuesday with an clip of the movie's title that zeroed in on an "R" and the same release date.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters Nov. 11. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta.

Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016. She has since appeared on the 2017 single "Lemon" with N.E.R.D. and the 2020 song "Believe It" with PartyNextDoor.

In September, the singer was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which will take place in February 2023.

Advertisement

Moments from Rihanna's career