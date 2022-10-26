Trending
Music
Oct. 26, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Adele floats on in 'I Drink Wine' music video

By Annie Martin
Adele released a music video for "I Drink Wine," a song from her album "30." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/914ba7699192fad1ca50694cf6e804fa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Adele is back with a new music video.

The 34-year-old singer released a video for the song "I Drink Wine" on Wednesday.

The "I Drink Wine" video shows Adele drinking wine as she floats down a lazy river. The singer eventually puts down the glass.

"I Drink Wine" appears on Adele's fourth studio album, 30, released in November 2021. The album also features the singles "Easy On Me" and "Oh My God."

"The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album," Adele wrote on Instagram. "I'm excited for you to see it."

Adele said in her One Night with Adele special released ahead of 30 that "I Drink Wine" references her divorce from Simon Konecki and the fact that she stopped drinking during the process.

"In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to / 'Cause I need some substance in my life / Something real, something that feels true," she sings in the song.

Adele is nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards, which will take place Nov. 13, and at the American Music Awards, which will be held Nov. 20.

