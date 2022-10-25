Trending
Oct. 25, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Mamamoo have girls night out in '1, 2, 3 Eoi!' music video

By Annie Martin
Mamamoo released a video for "1, 2, 3 Eoi!," a song from their EP "Mic On." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3385f3c2b848231e4cec8a5f784fab48/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for the song "1, 2, 3 Eoi!" on Tuesday.

The "1, 2, 3 Eoi!" video shows the members of Mamamoo have a girls night out. The group sings at a private karaoke room, visits a bookstore and stops at a supermarket for drinks.

"1, 2, 3 Eoi!" appears on Mamamoo's new EP, Mic On. The mini album also features the songs "Illella" and "L.I.E.C."

Mamamoo released Mic On and a music video for "Illella" earlier this month.

Mic On is the group's first release since the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September 2021.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group made its debut in 2014.

