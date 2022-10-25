Trending
Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, HAIM for 'Bejeweled' music video

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift released a "Cinderella"-inspired video for her song "Bejeweled" following an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Taylor Swift released a "Cinderella"-inspired video for her song "Bejeweled" following an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is back with a new music video.

The 32-year-old singer released a video for her song "Bejeweled" on Tuesday.

The "Bejeweled" video features actress Laura Dern, sisters and rock band HAIM, burlesque performer Dita Von Teese and music producer Jack Antonoff.

The video is a reimagining of the Cinderella fairytale, with Swift as "House Wench Taylor," Dern as "Stepmommy," the HAIM sisters as "Lady Este, Alana and Danielle," Von Teese as "Fairy Goddess" and Antonoff as Prince Jack.

"Bejeweled" appears on Swift's new album Midnights, released Friday. The album also features the single "Anti-Hero" and 11 other songs.

Swift announced the casting for "Bejeweled" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the video's release.

Swift also teased the possibility of her first tour in four years.

"I think I should do it," the singer said. "When it's time, we'll do it."

"I miss it. I really miss it," she added. "I miss, you know, when you write songs and you're proud of the songs, and you have the fans reacting, the most potent way that you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces ... I really miss that connection."

Midnights is Swift's first album of new music since Evermore, released in December 2020. The singer released Red (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of her 2012 album Red, in November 2021.

