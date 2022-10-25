Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards

1/5

Rita Ora (L) and Taika Waititi will host the MTV EMAs in November. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. The awards show will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany. Advertisement

Ora is a British singer known for the singles "Black Widow," "Anywhere" and "Let You Love Me." She released her second album, Phoenix, in November 2018.

Waititi is a New Zealand actor, writer and director known for the films What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit, along with the Marvel movies Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ora and Waititi were romantically linked in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August of that year.

The secret is OUT! Your 2022 #MTVEMA hosts are @RitaOra and @TaikaWaititi!! Don't miss out on the fun, tune in on the 13th of November LIVE from Düsseldorf! pic.twitter.com/LGTk7MIPkq— MTV EMA (@mtvema) October 25, 2022

Harry Styles leads the nominees for this year's MTV EMAs with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song for "As It Was." Taylor Swift follows with six nominations, while Nicki Minaj and Rosalía have five nominations each.

Advertisement

The MTV EMAs will air live Nov. 13 on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+.