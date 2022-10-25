Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 25, 2022 / 11:02 AM

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to host MTV Europe Music Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rita Ora (L) and Taika Waititi will host the MTV EMAs in November. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2acfca4a43108c26adfc1ca5e44cc1be/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rita Ora (L) and Taika Waititi will host the MTV EMAs in November. File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The awards show will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Advertisement

Ora is a British singer known for the singles "Black Widow," "Anywhere" and "Let You Love Me." She released her second album, Phoenix, in November 2018.

Waititi is a New Zealand actor, writer and director known for the films What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit, along with the Marvel movies Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ora and Waititi were romantically linked in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August of that year.

Harry Styles leads the nominees for this year's MTV EMAs with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song for "As It Was." Taylor Swift follows with six nominations, while Nicki Minaj and Rosalía have five nominations each.

Advertisement

The MTV EMAs will air live Nov. 13 on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+.

Read More

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show' 2022 awards show schedule: How to watch What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Music // 1 hour ago
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen to perform
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and other artists will take the stage at the Country Music Association Awards.
Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, HAIM for 'Bejeweled' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift recruits Laura Dern, HAIM for 'Bejeweled' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released a "Cinderella"-inspired video for her song "Bejeweled" following an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Monsta X's Kihyun releases 'Youth' EP, music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Monsta X's Kihyun releases 'Youth' EP, music video
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kihyun released the EP "Youth" and a music video for his title track of the same name.
Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'
Music // 23 hours ago
Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady will host the American Music Awards in November.
Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer Mariah Carey will perform a new holiday revue in December.
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Music // 2 days ago
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rappers Drake and 21 Savage announced this weekend that they have a new album called "Her Loss" coming out on Friday.
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Maxident" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across the United Kingdom and Europe on a new tour in spring 2023.
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will make their U.K. music festival debut at BST Hyde Park in July.
Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Maluma, The Rudeboyz and Adam Levine released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
'Will & Grace,' 'Call Me Kat' star Leslie Jordan dies in car accident
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Apple hikes prices on TV, music streaming services
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Stars mourn Leslie Jordan: 'Hands down, one of the greats'
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement