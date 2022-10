1/5

Luke Bryan will host and perform at the CMA Awards in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards. Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen will take the stage at the awards show Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Advertisement

Bryan will perform "Country On," while Lambert will perform her song "Geraldine."

In addition, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will join Kelsea Ballerini for "You're Drunk, Go Home," while Jimmie Allen and Marcus King will join Zac Brown Band for "Out in the Middle." Hardy and Lainey Wilson will also perform together.

The CMA Awards will feature an opening tribute to late country music star Loretta Lynn, who died at age 90 earlier this month.

Don't miss these LIVE performances, plus a STAR-STUDDED opening tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame member, @LorettaLynn, at the #CMAawards on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! ❤️ Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/1qBLMcvmWO— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 25, 2022

Advertisement

Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning will host the awards show. The broadcast will air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

