Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 24, 2022 / 12:09 PM

Wayne Brady to host American Music Awards: 'It's going to be a big show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Wayne Brady will host the American Music Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b0b05931569379828aa811df84d8088b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Wayne Brady will host the American Music Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Wayne Brady will host the 2022 American Music Awards.

The 50-year-old actor, singer and comedian will host this year's ceremony Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Brady confirmed the news in a video Monday.

"Now, what can you expect? Of course, it's a music show. It's not just a music show, it's the music show for us. Music lovers, fans of music," the star said.

"Now, you know I have a musical background, so of course we're going to have a big opening number. Of course there'll be singing. Of course there'll be comedy. It's a show that we never know what's going to happen. So there'll be spontaneity. There'll be improvisation. And there'll be acts upon acts," he added. "It's going to be a big show. It's going to be a great show, and I'm honored to be there."

Brady hosts the game shows Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let's Make a Deal and is presently a contestant in Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

Advertisement

The American Music Awards will air Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each.

Read More

American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads 2022 nominations 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold expecting second child Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young celebrate 1st wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Music // 3 hours ago
Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer Mariah Carey will perform a new holiday revue in December.
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Music // 1 day ago
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rappers Drake and 21 Savage announced this weekend that they have a new album called "Her Loss" coming out on Friday.
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Maxident" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Music // 2 days ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across the United Kingdom and Europe on a new tour in spring 2023.
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will make their U.K. music festival debut at BST Hyde Park in July.
Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Maluma, The Rudeboyz and Adam Levine released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá."
Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift released her 10th full-length studio album, "Midnights," on Friday.
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has teased "secret projects" for her upcoming "Midnights" album, which she will share during Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football."
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Music // 3 days ago
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will play her first full concert in over 20 years in June during the "Echos Through the Canyon" show series at Washington state's Gorge Amphitheater.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
David Tennant returns to 'Doctor Who' as Jodie Whittaker departs
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement