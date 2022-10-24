Advertisement
Music
Oct. 24, 2022 / 9:43 AM

Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows

By Annie Martin
1/5
Mariah Carey will perform a new holiday revue in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4f858d5aa186d7bef5e1cb50c0017a24/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mariah Carey will perform a new holiday revue in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey has announced "Merry Christmas to All!," a new holiday revue, for 2022.

The 52-year-old singer will perform two shows celebrating her catalog of holiday songs in December.

Advertisement

Carey will take the stage Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EDT. During checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt and a copy of Carey's illustrated holiday book, The Christmas Princess, slated for release Nov. 1.

"Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!" Carey tweeted.

Carey is known for "All I Want for Christmas is You" and other holiday hits.

"All I Want for Christmas" originally appeared on Carey's 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas. The song set a new record in December 2020 for the biggest single-day stream in Spotify history.

Advertisement

Carey released a TV holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, with Apple TV+ in December 2021.

Moments from Mariah Carey's career

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Christina Perri gives birth to daughter after pregnancy loss Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Music // 22 hours ago
Drake, 21 Savage to release new album Friday
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Rappers Drake and 21 Savage announced this weekend that they have a new album called "Her Loss" coming out on Friday.
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids' 'Maxident' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Maxident" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Music // 2 days ago
Sam Smith to launch 'Gloria' tour in April 2023
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will perform across the United Kingdom and Europe on a new tour in spring 2023.
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will make their U.K. music festival debut at BST Hyde Park in July.
Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Maluma, The Rudeboyz and Adam Levine released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá."
Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift released her 10th full-length studio album, "Midnights," on Friday.
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has teased "secret projects" for her upcoming "Midnights" album, which she will share during Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football."
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Music // 3 days ago
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will play her first full concert in over 20 years in June during the "Echos Through the Canyon" show series at Washington state's Gorge Amphitheater.
HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19
Music // 4 days ago
HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- HBO has announced that it will be airing this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Singer, Internet personality Sophia Grace is five months pregnant
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Carly Simon 'filled with sorrow' over the deaths of two sisters last week
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
Mandy Moore announces baby's birth, shares first photo
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Carly Simon's two sisters died of cancer this week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement