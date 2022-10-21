Taylor Swift releases 10th studio album 'Midnights'

1/5

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift released her 10th full-length studio album, Midnights, on Friday. "Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn't be happier that my co-pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff," Swift tweeted. Advertisement

"He's my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators. We were so lucky to also work with @sam_dew, @sounwave, Lana Del Rey, @Jahaansweet, @thekeanubeats, William Bowery, and @ZoeKravitz. @Sharp_Stick was our excellent engineer," she wrote.

Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn't be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was @jackantonoff. He's my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER...https://t.co/jjqUNkGSme pic.twitter.com/v7LboJJ9Ik— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now," Swift added.

The record features 13 new songs, including "Lavender Haze," which was co-written by Zoe Kravitz, who also provides background vocals; "Snow on the Beach," a duet with Lana Del Rey; and "Anti-Social," which Swift has described as "a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself."

