Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 21, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/34c184224ef5d9c8e701f70dbc6d23ef/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer released the album Takin' It Back and a music video for "Made You Look" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Made You Look" video shows Trainor play an actress promoting her new movie.

"I could have my Gucci on (Gucci on) / I could wear my Louis Vuitton / But even with nothin' on / Bet I made you look (I made you look)," she sings.

The video features a cameo by Trainor's husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

Takin' It Back features 15 other songs, including "Sensitive" featuring Scott Hoying, "Bad for Me" featuring Teddy Swims, "Breezy" featuring Theron Theron" and "Mama Wanna Mambo" featuring Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval.

The album is Trainor's first non-holiday album since Treat Myself, released in January 2020.

Trainor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in September that the concepts of Takin' It Back are "way more intense" than her previous albums.

"In previous albums, there would be a simple love song or an 'I'm going to be confident today' song. These songs are like, 'Y'all, I'm struggling. This is real, but we're all in this together. Who's with me?' It's just more real and raw," she said.

Advertisement

Trainor and Sabara married in December 2018 and have a 20-month-old son, Riley.

Read More

Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video Rachel Zegler gives 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' set tour in new video 'Enola Holmes 2' posters showcase new, returning characters What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift released her 10th full-length studio album, "Midnights," on Friday.
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Music // 22 hours ago
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has teased "secret projects" for her upcoming "Midnights" album, which she will share during Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football."
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Music // 22 hours ago
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will play her first full concert in over 20 years in June during the "Echos Through the Canyon" show series at Washington state's Gorge Amphitheater.
HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19
Music // 1 day ago
HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- HBO has announced that it will be airing this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 19.
Itzy sing and dance in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy sing and dance in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a new preview of their video for the English-language single "Boys Like You."
Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour dates
Music // 2 days ago
Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour dates
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Scottish Indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian announced dates Tuesday for their 2023 North American tour. A previous tour to Europe was postponed earlier this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
BTS member Jin shares logo trailer for 'The Astronaut' solo single
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Jin shares logo trailer for 'The Astronaut' solo single
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo single "The Astronaut."
Kendrick Lamar will livestream Paris concert on Amazon on Saturday
Music // 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar will livestream Paris concert on Amazon on Saturday
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar will livestream his sold out concert from Paris' Accor Arena this Saturday. The concert is part of a 65-date world tour promoting the artists new album "Mr Morale and the Big Steppers."
Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego festival in 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego festival in 2023
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy and other artists will perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego music festival in January.
Itzy attend Halloween party in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Itzy attend Halloween party in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for the English-language single "Boys Like You."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement