Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will headline the BST Hyde Park music festival. The K-pop stars will make their U.K. festival debut at the event in July in London. Advertisement

Blackpink will take the stage July 2. Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, with presales for American Express card members to begin Friday.

With their performance, Blackpink will become the first K-pop act to headline a major U.K. festival.

Previously announced headliners include Pink, who will perform June 24 and 25, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will take the stage July 6 and 8, and Billy Joel, who will perform July 7.

The unstoppable @BLACKPINK are your next headliners for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2023, appearing on Sunday 2 July! @AmexUK Cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex presale which starts Friday 21 October at 10am: https://t.co/LsIfnXiPic pic.twitter.com/I85sUd1YMk— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) October 21, 2022

In 2019, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella music festival. The festival marked the group's official U.S. debut.

Blackpink are known for such singles as "Whistle," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "How You Like That" and "Pink Venom." The group released its second studio album, Born Pink, in September.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.