Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 21, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adam Levine (pictured) Maluma and The Rudeboyz released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c14a8e781150381201fcf8b0b8b88df2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Adam Levine (pictured) Maluma and The Rudeboyz released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Adam Levine joins Columbian artists Maluma and The Rudeboyz on a new song.

The trio of artists released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá" on Thursday.

Advertisement

In "Ojalá," Maluma and Levine sing about staying entangled with an ex who is with somebody else.

The video features shots of Maluma and a shirtless Levine at night, along with bikini-clad models.

"Ojalá" is Levine's first Spanish-language song. The singer also has an English verse.

"You say that's what you wanted / But be honest," he sings. "You want him so bad / Why am I the one you're calling? / You don't want to let me go / And it's killing you to know now."

In addition, "Ojalá" marks the Rudeboyz' debut single. The duo consists of music producers Kevin Adg and Chan El Genio.

"Ojalá" is Levine's first release since his cheating scandal. The singer and Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, in September but said he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate messages" to another woman.

Advertisement

Levine and Prinsloo announced earlier in September that they are expecting their third child.

Read More

Maroon 5 announces 2023 Las Vegas residency Adam Levine denies affair after 'inappropriate' messages Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Music // 1 hour ago
Blackpink to headline BST Hyde Park music festival
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will make their U.K. music festival debut at BST Hyde Park in July.
Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases 'Midnights' album, 'Anti-Hero' music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift released her 10th full-length studio album, "Midnights," on Friday.
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Music // 23 hours ago
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has teased "secret projects" for her upcoming "Midnights" album, which she will share during Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football."
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Music // 1 day ago
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Joni Mitchell will play her first full concert in over 20 years in June during the "Echos Through the Canyon" show series at Washington state's Gorge Amphitheater.
HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19
Music // 1 day ago
HBO to air Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Nov. 19
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- HBO has announced that it will be airing this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 19.
Itzy sing and dance in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy sing and dance in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a new preview of their video for the English-language single "Boys Like You."
Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour dates
Music // 2 days ago
Belle and Sebastian announce North American tour dates
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Scottish Indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian announced dates Tuesday for their 2023 North American tour. A previous tour to Europe was postponed earlier this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
BTS member Jin shares logo trailer for 'The Astronaut' solo single
Music // 2 days ago
BTS member Jin shares logo trailer for 'The Astronaut' solo single
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo single "The Astronaut."
Kendrick Lamar will livestream Paris concert on Amazon on Saturday
Music // 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar will livestream Paris concert on Amazon on Saturday
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar will livestream his sold out concert from Paris' Accor Arena this Saturday. The concert is part of a 65-date world tour promoting the artists new album "Mr Morale and the Big Steppers."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement