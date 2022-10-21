Adam Levine joins Maluma, Rudeboyz for 'Ojala' single, music video

1/5

Adam Levine (pictured) Maluma and The Rudeboyz released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Adam Levine joins Columbian artists Maluma and The Rudeboyz on a new song. The trio of artists released a single and music video for the song "Ojalá" on Thursday. Advertisement

In "Ojalá," Maluma and Levine sing about staying entangled with an ex who is with somebody else.

The video features shots of Maluma and a shirtless Levine at night, along with bikini-clad models.

"Ojalá" is Levine's first Spanish-language song. The singer also has an English verse.

"You say that's what you wanted / But be honest," he sings. "You want him so bad / Why am I the one you're calling? / You don't want to let me go / And it's killing you to know now."

In addition, "Ojalá" marks the Rudeboyz' debut single. The duo consists of music producers Kevin Adg and Chan El Genio.

"Ojalá" is Levine's first release since his cheating scandal. The singer and Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, in September but said he "crossed the line" by sending "inappropriate messages" to another woman.

Levine and Prinsloo announced earlier in September that they are expecting their third child.