Oct. 20, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'

By Patrick Hilsman
Taylor Swift, seen here on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 28, 2022, will be sharing "secret projects" from her upcoming Album "Midnights," during Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has teased "secret projects" for her upcoming album Midnights, which she will share during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

"If you tune in to the 'Thursday Night Football' game on Amazon Prime, I'm gonna be showing a first look at the secret projects I've been working on very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the 'Midnights' album," the singer-songwriter said in a short video clip posted to Twitter. "And you would see it before the 'Midnights' album came out. So, meet me there?"

Swift did not elaborate on what the secret projects are, but Midnights will release at midnight on Friday.

