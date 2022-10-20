Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has teased "secret projects" for her upcoming album Midnights, which she will share during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

"If you tune in to the 'Thursday Night Football' game on Amazon Prime, I'm gonna be showing a first look at the secret projects I've been working on very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the 'Midnights' album," the singer-songwriter said in a short video clip posted to Twitter. "And you would see it before the 'Midnights' album came out. So, meet me there?"