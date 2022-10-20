Trending
Oct. 20, 2022 / 1:05 PM

Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years

By Patrick Hilsman
Joni Mitchell, shown here at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, will play her first full concert in over 20 years in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/190cd65db0879fea3754f41bb2ed5ebe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will return to the stage next summer for her first official concert in over two decades alongside Brandi Carlile at Washington state's Gorge Amphitheater. Mitchell hasn't performed a full concert since 2000.

Mitchell's upcoming performance at the Echos Through the Canyon show series in June was announced by singer Brandi Carlile on Wednesday during an interview on The Daily Show.

Carlile told host Trevor Noah, "Joni Mitchell is going to play. No one's been able to buy a ticket to see Joni play in 20 years," adding "I can't believe it's happening but it's happening, and she's going to crush it."

Mitchell, who suffered a brain aneurism in 2015, has been hosting private performances, which she calls "Joni Jams" at her home in California. In July, she made an unannounced appearance alongside Carlile at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, where she performed a 13-song set.

During her interview on The Daily Show, Carlile described her reaction to Mitchell's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival: "We didn't know she was going sing all the leads those songs. She just started singing. We had rehearsed the songs ourselves. And we didn't know whether we should stop or what we should do, you know, so we just sang with her."

Mitchell's July performance at the Newport Folk Festival and her upcoming concert at Echos Through the Canyon show series both grew out of her private "Joni Jams" sessions, which caught the attention of Carlile, who would often attend.

