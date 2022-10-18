Trending
Music
Oct. 18, 2022 / 1:28 PM

BTS member Jin shares logo trailer for 'The Astronaut' solo single

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo single "The Astronaut." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo single "The Astronaut." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is teasing his solo debut.

The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a logo trailer for his debut solo single, "The Astronaut," on Tuesday.

The animated video shows an astronaut floating in space above Earth.

Jin will further tease the song with a poster on Oct. 19, concept photos Oct. 23, 24 and 25, and a music video teaser Oct. 26.

The singer will officially release "The Astronaut" single and music video Oct. 28, followed by a lyric video Oct. 30.

The teasers follow news that BTS will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers. Jin, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to enlist.

BTS also consists of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group most recently released the compilation album Proof in June.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS to take hiatus as members fulfill military service

