Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego festival in 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer Ego music festival in January. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio has announced the lineup for its 2023 ALTer Ego music festival. The festival will take place Jan. 14, 2023, at Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, Phoenix, Chvrches, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn will perform, with The Woody Show's Woody to host the event.

"After last year's show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong," Woody said. "With a line-up like this how do you decide who goes on when? I'm glad that's not my job! I'll just be over here hosting."

The festival will broadcast on iHeartRadio's alternative and rock stations, along with iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales for Capital One cardholders to begin Oct. 25 at 1 p.m.

Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined Austin City Limits music festival earlier this month. The band released its 13th studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen, on Friday.

