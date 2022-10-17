Advertisement
Music
Oct. 17, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Itzy attend Halloween party in 'Boys Like You' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Itzy released a preview of their video for the English-language single "Boys Like You." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0d1ff6da31e57d45fbc4567222a40485/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Monday of their video for the song "Boys Like You."

The "Boys Like You" teaser shows the members of Itzy attend a Halloween party while dressed as angels. One of the members catches the attention of a man dressed as a knight.

Itzy will release "Boys Like You" and the full music video Friday.

"Boys Like You" will mark Itzy's first English-language single. The song will be the group's first release since the EP Checkmate in July.

Itzy will kick off the North American leg of their Checkmate world tour Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

