Oct. 17, 2022 / 10:48 AM

Taylor Swift shares 'Midnights' lyrics, release schedule

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift unveiled "Midnights" lyrics on a Spotify billboard in Times Square and a release schedule for the album. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b715b6f648c1d551c11e640c09ce2892/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is sharing new details about her album Midnights.

The 32-year-old singer unveiled lyrics from the album Sunday on a Spotify billboard in Times Square in New York City.

The lyrics read "I should not be left to my own devices." Fans were left to speculate which song the lyrics belong to.

In addition, Swift shared a release schedule for Midnights on Instagram.

Swift will release a teaser trailer for the album Thursday during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

The singer will release Midnights on Friday, along with a "special very chaotic surprise" at 3 a.m. EDT. The "Anti-Hero" music video will premiere at 8 a.m., with Midnights lyric videos to follow at 8 p.m.

The following week, Swift will appear Oct. 24 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. She will release a second music video Oct. 25, and perform Oct. 28 on The Graham Norton Show.

Midnights will feature 13 tracks, including "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

