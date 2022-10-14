Wonho releases new single album, 'Don't Regret' music video

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wonho is back with new music.
The 29-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Monsta X, released the single album Bittersweet and a music video for the song "Don't Regret" on Friday.
Advertisement
|Advertisement
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wonho is back with new music. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Monsta X, released the single album Bittersweet and a music video for the song "Don't Regret" on Friday.
Advertisement
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wonho is back with new music.
The 29-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Monsta X, released the single album Bittersweet and a music video for the song "Don't Regret" on Friday.
In "Don't Regret," Wonho sings about having no regrets after a breakup. The video features both live-action and animated scenes.
Bittersweet also features the song "On & On" featuring Yunhway.
Wonho made his solo debut in 2020 and has released four EPs as a solo artist. He is known for the singles "Open Mind," "Lose," "Blue," "Eye on You" and "Crazy."
His most recent mini album, Facade, was released in June.