Wonho releases new single album, 'Don't Regret' music video

Wonho released the single album "Bittersweet" and a video for "Don't Regret." Photo courtesy of Gramophone Media

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Wonho is back with new music. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Monsta X, released the single album Bittersweet and a music video for the song "Don't Regret" on Friday. Advertisement

In "Don't Regret," Wonho sings about having no regrets after a breakup. The video features both live-action and animated scenes.

Bittersweet also features the song "On & On" featuring Yunhway.

Wonho made his solo debut in 2020 and has released four EPs as a solo artist. He is known for the singles "Open Mind," "Lose," "Blue," "Eye on You" and "Crazy."

His most recent mini album, Facade, was released in June.