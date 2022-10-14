Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Louis Tomlinson releases 'Out of My System' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Louis Tomlinson released "Out of My System," a new song from his album "Faith in the Future," and announced a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Louis Tomlinson released "Out of My System," a new song from his album "Faith in the Future," and announced a new tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Louis Tomlinson is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released the song "Out of My System" on Friday.

In "Out of My System," Tomlinson sings about leaving his demons behind and embracing his future.

"Gotta get it out of my system / Gotta get it off of my chest / I've lived a lot of my life already / But I gotta get through the rest," he sings.

"Out of My System" appears on Tomlinson's forthcoming album, Faith in the Future. The album also features the single "Bigger Than Me."

Tomlinson will release Faith in the Future on Nov. 11.

On Friday, Tomlinson also announced his Faith in the Future world tour, which will see him perform across the United Kingdom and Europe.

"I can't tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album. Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all!" he said on Instagram.

Faith in the Future is Tomlinson's follow up to his debut solo album, Walls (2020). The singer came to fame with the boy band One Direction.

