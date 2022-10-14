Lil Baby performs 'Russian Roulette' on 'Tonight Show'

1/3

Lil Baby performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of his album "It's Only Me." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Lil Baby took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 27-year-old rapper performed his song "Russian Roulette" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

"Russian Roulette" appears on Lil Baby's third studio album, It's Only Me. Lil Baby performed on The Tonight Show following the album's release at midnight.

It's Only Me also features the singles "In a Minute" and "Heyy," along with 20 other songs.

The album is Lil Baby's first since My Turn, released in February 2020.

Lil Baby also recently released the song "The World is Yours to Take," the anthem for this year's FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The rapper is the subject of the Amazon documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, released on Prime Video in August.