Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Ed Sheeran discusses tour, performs 'Shivers' on 'Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ed Sheeran performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ee4d002a10d536f04d86a0bf38e6f629/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 31-year-old singer performed his song "Shivers" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

"Shivers" appears on Sheeran's album =, released in October 2021. The album also features the singles "Bad Habits," "Overpass Graffiti," "The Joker and the Queen" and "2step."

Sheeran will promote = on a new North American stadium tour, the Mathematics tour, in 2023.

The tour will mark Sheeran's first North American tour in five years.

"When I finished the last tour, it had been so heavily publicized of being the biggest tour of all time. When I came back I wanted to make something -- like, I've never played in the round, I never played with a band, I never had fireworks and flamethrowers and all that sort of thing," Sheeran said on The Late Show.

"It's my favorite show that I've done. I can't wait to bring it over," he added.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, and ends Sept. 23 in Inglewood, Calif.

