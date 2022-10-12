Park Ji-hoon releases new EP, 'Nitro' music video

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Park Ji-hoon is back with new music.

The 23-year-old K-pop star, a former member of the boy band Wanna One, released the EP The Answer and a music video for the song "Nitro" on Wednesday.

The "Nitro" video shows Park race against time as he is taken over by a powerful force.

The Answer also features the songs "Silence," "Moon & Back," "Frame," "Don't Tell Anyone" and "Midnight."

The Answer is Park's first EP since Hot & Cold, released in October 2021.

The singer came to fame with the boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in 2019.