Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'

Florence Welch, of Florence + The Machine, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022. The band performed their new single "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Florence + The Machine performed "King" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The song is from the band's newest album, Dance Fever, which dropped in May. Florence + the Machine's last album, High as Hope, came out in 2018. Advertisement

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch sang, "I am no mother, I am not bride, I am king," Tuesday while wearing a long black lace outfit.

Welch told Corden that she was inspired by horror movies for her latest album.

She said she never watched horror before because her "baseline emotion is terror," but during the lockdown she found rom-coms distressing.

"Actually, horror was incredibly soothing," she said. "So I just watched all of the horror films."

Corden's other guest that night was Nick Kroll, who said he is a big fan of Florence + The Machine. During a dance class, Kroll said he learned choreography for "King" and performed it for Welch.

Florence + The Machine is currently on tour in the United States in support of the new album. Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess and Yves Tumor will also be performing on select dates.