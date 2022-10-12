Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 12, 2022 / 7:48 AM

Florence + The Machine perform 'King' on 'Late Late Show'

By UPI Staff
1/5
Florence Welch, of Florence + The Machine, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022. The band performed their new single "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c39f507c0ca67a617164027d03512199/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Florence Welch, of Florence + The Machine, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022. The band performed their new single "King" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Florence + The Machine performed "King" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The song is from the band's newest album, Dance Fever, which dropped in May. Florence + the Machine's last album, High as Hope, came out in 2018.

Advertisement

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch sang, "I am no mother, I am not bride, I am king," Tuesday while wearing a long black lace outfit.

Welch told Corden that she was inspired by horror movies for her latest album.

She said she never watched horror before because her "baseline emotion is terror," but during the lockdown she found rom-coms distressing.

"Actually, horror was incredibly soothing," she said. "So I just watched all of the horror films."

Corden's other guest that night was Nick Kroll, who said he is a big fan of Florence + The Machine. During a dance class, Kroll said he learned choreography for "King" and performed it for Welch.

Advertisement

Florence + The Machine is currently on tour in the United States in support of the new album. Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess and Yves Tumor will also be performing on select dates.

Read More

Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Future performs 'Love You Better' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Kid Cudi performs 'Willing To Trust' with Ty Dolla $ign on 'Tonight Show' Louis Tomlinson performs 'Bigger Than Me' on 'Late Late Show'

Latest Headlines

Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella."
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Music // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Google is honoring legendary musician Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month.
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a preview of their video for "Vision," the lead single from their album "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Music // 1 day ago
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Holly Williams, a singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace.
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed "2 Baddies," the title track from its album of the same name, on "GMA."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the EP "Maxident" and a music video for the song "Case 143."
Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released the album "Charlie" and a music video for the song "Loser."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Fabien Frankel laughs off Criston Cole hate on 'Tonight Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement