Music
Oct. 11, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Mamamoo release new EP, 'Illella' music video

By Annie Martin
Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3385f3c2b848231e4cec8a5f784fab48/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mamamoo released the EP "Mic On" and a music video for the song "Illella." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Mic On and a music video for the song "Illella" on Tuesday.

The "Illella" video shows the members of Mamamoo dance on a basketball court and drive through the city at night.

In a video for Spotify, Mamamoo described "Illella" as "an exciting song that combines addictive melody and Mamamoo's charms."

"It contains a message that Mamamoo will turn on the mic and come back 'to kill it,'" the group said.

Mic On also features the songs "1, 2, 3, Eoi!" and "L.I.E.C." The EP is the group's first release since the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September 2021.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, who have pursued their solo careers in recent months. Hwasa released the song "Lemon" with rapper Loco in August.

Read More

