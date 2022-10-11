Trending
Oct. 11, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour

By Annie Martin
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker (pictured) and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker (pictured) and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are reuniting as Blink-182.

The rockers confirmed Tuesday that they will release a new album and launch a world tour.

Blink-182 will release "Edging," their first new music as a trio in over 10 years, on Friday.

The tour begins March 11, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico, and ends Feb. 26, 2024, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

DeLonge and Hoppus founded Blink-182 in 1992, with Barker joining as a drummer in 1998. The trio released four albums together, including Enema of the State (1999) and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001), before DeLonge left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba.

Here's the North American dates for Blink-182's new world tour:

May 4, 2023 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

May 6 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

May 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

May 11 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

May 12 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

May 16 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

May 19 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

May 20 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

May 21 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

May 23 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

May 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

May 26 - Baltimore, M.D., at Baltimore Arena

May 27 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

June 14 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center

June 16 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Bank of California Stadium

June 20 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

June 22 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

June 23 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

June 25 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

June 27 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

June 29 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

June 30 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

July 5 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

July 7 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

July 8 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

July 10 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

July 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at FLA Life Arena

July 13 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

July 14 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

July 16 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

