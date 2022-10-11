Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are reuniting as Blink-182.
The rockers confirmed Tuesday that they will release a new album and launch a world tour.
Blink-182 will release "Edging," their first new music as a trio in over 10 years, on Friday.
The tour begins March 11, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico, and ends Feb. 26, 2024, in Christchurch, New Zealand.
DeLonge and Hoppus founded Blink-182 in 1992, with Barker joining as a drummer in 1998. The trio released four albums together, including Enema of the State (1999) and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001), before DeLonge left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba.
Here's the North American dates for Blink-182's new world tour:
May 4, 2023 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
May 6 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center
May 9 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
May 11 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
May 12 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
May 16 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
May 19 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
May 20 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
May 21 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
May 23 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
May 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
May 26 - Baltimore, M.D., at Baltimore Arena
May 27 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
June 14 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint Center
June 16 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Bank of California Stadium
June 20 - San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena
June 22 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center
June 23 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
June 25 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
June 27 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
June 29 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
June 30 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
July 3 - Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
July 5 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
July 7 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
July 8 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
July 10 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
July 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at FLA Life Arena
July 13 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
July 14 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
July 16 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena