Oct. 10, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview of their video for the song "Vision" on Monday.

The "Vision" teaser shows the members of Dreamcatcher give a salute while wearing red military-inspired outfits. The members are seen walking amid a ruined city in a post-apocalyptic world.

"Vision" is the lead single from Dreamcatcher's forthcoming EP, Apocalypse: Follow Us. The group will release the EP and the full music video Tuesday.

Apocalypse: Follow Us also features the songs "Intro: Chaotical X," "Fairytale," "Some Love," "Rainy Day" and "Outro: Mother Nature."

The EP follows Dreamcatcher's second full-length album, Apocalypse: Save Us, released in April.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon.

