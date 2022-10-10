Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'

By Annie Martin
Holly Williams, a singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9656fea36db46780edf5ba29d4d4f26b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Holly Williams is a mom of four.

Williams, a country music singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace, in September.

Williams and her husband, Chris Coleman, also have a son, Arlo Gale, 5, and two other daughters, Stella June, 8, and Lillie Mae, 6.

Williams shared news of Georgia's birth Sunday on Instagram alongside photos with her baby girl.

"It's a GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!! Georgia Grace Coleman came into this world at 12:08am two weeks ago today on September 25th. Stella June, Lillie Mae and Arlo are absolutely, deliriously in love with her along with @colemantime and myself," Williams captioned the post.

"She is a dream come true, and she brings the most beautiful light and tenderness with her in the room wherever she goes. From the hospital to our home, she has filled these spaces up with deep awe and joy. I'm eternally grateful, and can't wait to share more of her precious moments," she said.

Williams is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and Becky White, and the half-sister of Hank Williams III.

She is known for the singles "Sometimes," "Keep the Change" and "Mama," and released her third album, The Highway, in 2013.



