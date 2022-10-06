Trending
Oct. 6, 2022 / 3:05 PM

Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley

By Annie Martin

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is gearing up for the release of its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley for the mini album, Apocalypse: Follow Us, on Thursday.

Apocalypse: Follow Us features the title track "Vision" and five other songs: "Intro: Chaotical X," "Fairytale," "Some Love," "Rainy Day" and "Outro: Mother Nature."

Dreamcatcher previously released a lyrics spoiler video for "Vision."

Dreamcatcher will release Apocalypse: Follow Us on Oct. 11. The EP follows the group's second full-length album, Apocalypse: Save Us, released in April.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon.

