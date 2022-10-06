Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry

1/5

Ashley McBryde received a surprise invitation from Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde is joining the Grand Ole Opry. The 39-year-old singer received a surprise invitation from Garth Brooks to become a member of the Nashville country music institution during Thursday's episode of CBS Mornings. Advertisement

Brooks teared up as he asked McBryde "to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry."

McBryde also grew emotional as she accepted.

"It'd be the great joy and the great honor of my life. Thank you," she said.

Brooks celebrated McBryde joining "the longest-living family in music history."

"You belong in it. We need you. You'll make us stronger for decades to come," he told McBryde. "I love you, congratulations. Couldn't happen to a sweeter person."

Only on #CBSMornings, two-time Grammy-winner @garthbrooks just surprised singer-songwriter @AshleyMcBryde with an invitation to join the "longest-living family in music history," at the @opry! pic.twitter.com/c9S7A9EDfH— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

McBryde is known for such singles as "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega," "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and "One Night Standards." She released her third studio album, Lindeville, last week.