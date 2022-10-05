Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser

Mamamoo released a teaser for "Illella," the title track from their EP "Mic On." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is teasing its new single. The K-pop stars shared a teaser for the song "Illella" on Wednesday. Advertisement

The video shows the members of Mamamoo confidently making an entrance. The group is then seen dancing together on a sunny day.

"Illella" is the title track from Mamamoo's forthcoming EP, Mic On. The group will release the album and the "Illella" music video Oct. 11.

Mamamoo previously released teasers for Mic On featuring the individual members. In Hwasa's teaser, the singer is seen riding a mechanical bull.

Mic On will mark Mamamoo's first release since the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September 2021.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group debuted in 2014.