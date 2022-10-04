Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

1/4

"Coal Miner's Daughter" singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Country music star Loretta Lynn has died. The singer-songwriter, known for such hits as "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "One's on the Way," died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. Advertisement

Lynn's family confirmed the news.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement.

Lynn was born to a working-class family in Butcher Hollow, Ky., in April 1932. She came to fame in the 1960s with such singles as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

Lynn's songs celebrated independent women and addressed such topics as cheating, divorce, and birth control. Her work resonated with many women and helped pave the way for future female singer-songwriters.

In addition, Lynn recounted her early life in the autobiographical single "Coal Miner's Daughter," released in 1970. She released an autobiography of the same name in 1976, which was adapted as a 1980 film starring Sissy Spacek.

In later years, Lynn worked with Jack White, John Carter Cash and Patsy Lynn Russell on such albums as the critically-acclaimed Van Lear Rose (2004) and Full Circle (2016). Her most recent album, Still Woman Enough, was released in March 2021.

