Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 4, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

By Annie Martin
1/4
"Coal Miner's Daughter" singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d6b001d7e837ad678d99d8459e10c495/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Coal Miner's Daughter" singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Country music star Loretta Lynn has died.

The singer-songwriter, known for such hits as "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "One's on the Way," died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.

Advertisement

Lynn's family confirmed the news.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement.

Lynn was born to a working-class family in Butcher Hollow, Ky., in April 1932. She came to fame in the 1960s with such singles as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

Lynn's songs celebrated independent women and addressed such topics as cheating, divorce, and birth control. Her work resonated with many women and helped pave the way for future female singer-songwriters.

In addition, Lynn recounted her early life in the autobiographical single "Coal Miner's Daughter," released in 1970. She released an autobiography of the same name in 1976, which was adapted as a 1980 film starring Sissy Spacek.

Advertisement

In later years, Lynn worked with Jack White, John Carter Cash and Patsy Lynn Russell on such albums as the critically-acclaimed Van Lear Rose (2004) and Full Circle (2016). Her most recent album, Still Woman Enough, was released in March 2021.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Coolio
Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., attends the "London Party" at the Spencer House in St. James's Place in London on February 18, 2006. Coolio died on September 28 at the age of 59 after he was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's house. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Mama' Cass Elliot honored at posthumous Walk of Fame ceremony Kelly Osbourne confirms she's expecting baby boy Jacob Batalon apologizes for 'misinformation' amid 'Spider-Man' villain rumors What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its video for "Case 143," the lead single from its EP "Maxident."
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Music // 23 hours ago
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will perform across North America on his "Mathematics" tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift says new song 'Anti-Hero' is deep dive into her insecurities
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift says new song 'Anti-Hero' is deep dive into her insecurities
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift says "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorite songs because it is a deep dive into her insecurities.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music // 1 day ago
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Blackpink's 'Born Pink' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Born Pink' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Born Pink," from K-pop stars Blackpink, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Mamamoo share 'Mic On' teaser featuring Moonbyul
Music // 3 days ago
Mamamoo share 'Mic On' teaser featuring Moonbyul
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a teaser for their EP "Mic On," which will feature the new single "Illella."
Shawn Mendes releases new song 'Heartbeat' from 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
Music // 4 days ago
Shawn Mendes releases new song 'Heartbeat' from 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes released "Heartbeat," an original song for his film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."
Dave Navarro to miss Jane's Addiction tour due to battle with 'long COVID'
Music // 4 days ago
Dave Navarro to miss Jane's Addiction tour due to battle with 'long COVID'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Dave Navarro will sit out the Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins fall tour due to lingering symptoms of COVID-19.
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny won a leading nine 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday in Florida.
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 4 days ago
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place Thursday in Coral Gables, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement