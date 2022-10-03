Trending
Music
Oct. 3, 2022 / 1:42 PM

Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Case 143" on Monday.

The teaser shows the members of Stray Kids perform a choreographed dance routine as they sing about letting their loved one know "I love you."

Stray Kids shared a first teaser for "Case 143" on Sunday that shows the members running with heart-shaped balloons.

"Case 143" is the lead single from Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Maxident. The EP also features the songs "Chill," "Give Me Your TMI," "Super Board," "3racha," "Taste," "Can't Stop" and the Korean version of "Circus."

Stray Kids will release Maxident on Friday.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

