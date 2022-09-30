Trending
Music
Sept. 30, 2022 / 2:13 PM

Mamamoo share 'Mic On' teaser featuring Moonbyul

By Annie Martin
Mamamoo released a teaser for their EP "Mic On," which will feature the new single "Illella." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3385f3c2b848231e4cec8a5f784fab48/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a teaser for the EP, Mic On, featuring Moonbyul on Friday.

Advertisement

The Mic On teaser shows Moonbyul making an entrance as she walks on the roof of a building.

Mamamoo released a teaser for the EP featuring Solar on Thursday.

Mic On features the new single "Illella." Mamamoo will release the album and the "Illella" music video Oct. 11.

The new EP will mark Mamamoo's first release since the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September 2021.

Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group debuted in 2014.

