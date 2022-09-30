Trending
Sept. 30, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

By Karen Butler
1/5
Bad Bunny won nine Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida Thusrday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3f7a84932dbc9c1c395a605836d906f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bad Bunny won nine Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida Thusrday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny won a leading nine 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday in Florida.

Bad Bunny earned the honors for Artist of the Year; Songwriter of the Year; Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male; Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male; Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo and Tour of the Year.

His album Un Verano Sin Ti was awarded Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year, and his song "Volví" was voted Tropical Song of the Year.

Farruko's "Pepas" scored four trophies: Hot Latin Song of the Year, Latin Rhythm Song of the Year, Sales Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year.

Karol G was the top winner among the female artists, taking home the prizes for Hot Latin Song of the Year and Vocal Event for "Mamiii," Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female.

The 29th annual ceremony took place at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, and aired on Telemundo.

Actor Jaime Camil and actress Kate del Castillo hosted the awards show, which honored the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music.

Among the performers were Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pepe Aguilar and Tini.

Becky G, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro and other stars presented awards.

