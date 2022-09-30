Shawn Mendes releases new song 'Heartbeat' from 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

1/5

Shawn Mendes released "Heartbeat," an original song for his film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is back with new music. The 24-year-old singer released a single and lyric video for the song "Heartbeat" on Friday. Advertisement

Mendes co-wrote and produced "Heartbeat," an original song for his film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

"Heartbeat" will appear on the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile soundtrack, along with "Top of the World," "Carried Away," and songs by Stevie Wonder, Elton John and other artists.

The soundtrack was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the Bernard Waber children's book of the same name. The film follows the Primms, a family who move into an old Victorian brownstone and befriend Lyle, the performing crocodile who lives in their bathtub.

Advertisement

The live-action and animated musical stars Mendes as the voice of Lyle, Javier Bardem as Lyle's owner, Hector P. Valenti, and Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy as the Primms.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile opens in theaters Oct. 7.

"Heartbeat" is Mendes' second song of 2022 following "When You're Gone," released in March.