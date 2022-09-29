Trending
Sept. 29, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take Thursday in Florida.

The 29th annual ceremony will be held at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, and air at 8 p.m. EDT on Telemundo.

Actor Jaime Camil and actress Kate del Castillo will host the awards show, which honors the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music.

Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Grupo Firme, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pepe Aguilar, Tini and other artists will perform, while Becky G, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro and other stars will present awards.

Bad Bunny leads the nominations, followed by Karol G, Becky G and Farruko.

How to watch

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo App.

The red carpet preshow, "La Alfombra de Premios Billboard," will be hosted by Alix Aspe, Carlos Aydan, Giselle Blondet, Jessica Carillo and Rodner Figueroa, and air at 7 p.m. ahead of the ceremony.

Participants

Jane the Virgin actor Jaime Camil and La Reina del Sur actress Kate del Castillo will host the awards show.

Performers include Calibre 50, Camilo, Chayanne, Christina Aguilera, Elvis Crespo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives, Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar, Piso 21 and Manuel Turizo, and Tini.

Aguilera will perform her song "La Reina," while Maluma will debut his new song "Junio."

Ana Jurka, Andrés Cantor, Becky G, Carmen Villalobos, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Klitbo, Emilia, Lourdes Stephen, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Rodrigo Guirao and Willy Chirino will present awards.

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads the field of nominees with 23 nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Karol G has 15 nominations, followed by Becky G and Farruko with 11, Rauw Alejandro with 10, Aventura with seven and Eslabon Armado with six.

