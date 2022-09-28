Stray Kids tease '3racha,' 'Taste,' 'Can't Stop' from new EP

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released previews Wednesday of "3racha," "Taste" and "Can't Stop," three songs from its EP "Maxident."

Advertisement

The "3racha" teaser features footage of Stray Kids performing and behind-the-scenes shots of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

In the "Taste" preview, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix are seen opening a mysterious envelope to discover a piece of paper with a heart on it.

The "Can't Stop" teaser shines a spotlight on Seungmin and I.N and continues the theme of the paper heart.

Stray Kids previously unveiled the track "Super Board."

Maxident also features the songs "Case 143," "Chill," "Give Me Your TMI" and the Korean version of "Circus." The group will release the EP on Oct. 7.