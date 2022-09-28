Trending
Music
Sept. 28, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Stray Kids tease '3racha,' 'Taste,' 'Can't Stop' from new EP

By Annie Martin

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released previews Wednesday of "3racha," "Taste" and "Can't Stop," three songs from its EP "Maxident."

The "3racha" teaser features footage of Stray Kids performing and behind-the-scenes shots of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

In the "Taste" preview, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix are seen opening a mysterious envelope to discover a piece of paper with a heart on it.

The "Can't Stop" teaser shines a spotlight on Seungmin and I.N and continues the theme of the paper heart.

Stray Kids previously unveiled the track "Super Board."

Maxident also features the songs "Case 143," "Chill," "Give Me Your TMI" and the Korean version of "Circus." The group will release the EP on Oct. 7.

Stray Kids tease 'Super Board' from 'Maxident' EP

Music // 6 hours ago
Music // 1 day ago
Music // 1 day ago
Music // 1 day ago
Music // 1 day ago
Music // 2 days ago
Music // 2 days ago
Music // 4 days ago
Music // 5 days ago
Music // 5 days ago
