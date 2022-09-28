Kid Cudi performs 'Willing To Trust' with Ty Dolla $ign on 'Tonight Show'

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi performed his new single "Willing to Trust" with Ty Dollar $ign on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The performers sat on stage Tuesday to perform the ambient track while animated city scenes played in the background.

Kid Cudi's upcoming album, Entergalactic, drops on Friday. It's his first since 2020's Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. He released the tracklist on Monday.

The 38-year-old's new Netflix show, also titled Entergalactic, premieres Friday. The animated special's voice cast includes Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams and Ty Dolla $ign.

Kid Cudi also spoke with Fallon about Entergalactic, his film X and his secret language with his daughter on the show. He said he reached out to people he knew and love to be on his Netflix series. He said the story follows a guy named Jabari who moves into a new apartment and works at a comic book company and meets his neighbor Meadow and "has an instant connection with her."