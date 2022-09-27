Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 7:37 AM

Santigold cancels 'Holified' tour due to 'mental, spiritual, economic' challenges

By UPI Staff
Singer Santigold, seen here at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in 2017, has canceled her "Holified" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/af645eeede2bfa3982760a99ff6a8c6d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Singer Santigold said she is both "sad and proud" to announce the cancellation of her Holified tour.

She said in a post on her website that it breaks her heart to disappoint her fans and that she is so grateful for them.

The 46-year-old said, "for the past several years we have all been through immense challenges, some physical, some mental, some spiritual, some economic. And yet, as we have begun to trudge on, much of the toll of that experience has been left untended as we rush back in, attempting to make up for lost time, to reconnect, catch up on bills unpaid, to escape the insanity that had begun to set in."

"As a touring musician, I don't think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us. After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation - gas, tour buses, hotels, and flight costs skyrocketed - many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences."

Santigold said that many musicians are finding that they are just "unable to make it work."

The singer said she wants to be as honest as her music.

"How could I release Spirituals, an album about honoring yourself and refusing to cross your own boundaries, and not take this opportunity to do just that for myself?" she said.

"I want you to understand that I am proud to be canceling this tour when it means that I am proclaiming that I, the person who writes the songs, is as important to me as the songs. I will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon."

She released Spirituals, her fourth studio album, on Sept. 9.

