Sept. 27, 2022 / 1:55 PM

Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film

By Annie Martin

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released a visual film teaser for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter Two, on Tuesday.

The video shows Treasure members Asahi, Junghwan and Jihoon appear against psychedelic backgrounds.

Treasure released a "warm up trailer" for the EP earlier this month that shows the members working on new choreography in the studio.

The Second Step: Chapter Two features the single "Hello" and four other songs: "VolKno," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In."

The EP is a follow up to The Second Step: Chapter One, released in February, and the album The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021.

Treasure will release The Second Step: Chapter Two on Oct. 4.

The group consists of Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon, Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Haruto and Jeongwoo.

